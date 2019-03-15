Lots of sunshine ahead

Temperatures will slowly fall from the 50s into the 40s this evening with a clear sky. The wind will die down some after sunset. Grab a jacket for those Friday night plans!
OVERNIGHT: Clear and colder. Winds: N 5 mph. Low: 36.
WEEKEND: Look for plenty of sunshine all weekend long. Highs will reach the upper 50s on Saturday and low 60s on Sunday. Lows will be in the mid to upper 30s Saturday night and upper 30s to low 40s Sunday night.
NEXT WEEK: The start of next week will also be dry with high temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s. Lows will be in the lower 40s. Some clouds may arrive Wednesday with only a 20% chance of a shower. Most areas will likely stay dry. Temperatures will rise into the mid to upper 60s by Thursday and Friday. Rain chances are looking low for next weekend as well.
