Man killed in officer-involved shooting in Monroe County, MBI investigating

MONROE COUNTY, MS (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is currently investigating an officer involved shooting.
A man was shot and killed on McDuffie Cemetery Road Thursday afternoon in Monroe County.
He was pronounced dead on the scene.
MBI Special Agents, assisted by the MBI Crime Scene Unit, will gather any and all relevant interviews and evidence as part of this ongoing investigation.
They will not release the officer’s identity as per their policy.
