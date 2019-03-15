Memphis BBQ Co. to open new location at the Lake District

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Melissa Cookston, restaurant owner, author and awarded chief, announced on March 14 that she will be adding another location of her restaurant, Memphis BBQ Co. in the Lake District in Lakeland, Tennessee in 2020.
Memphis BBQ Co. is packed with a variety of BBQ options, such as: World Championship Baby Back Ribs, spare ribs, pulled pork, brisket, smoked chicken, burgers and sandwiches.
The new Lake District will have a 160-acre mixed-use development including retail, restaurants, including Memphis BBQ Co. and two hotels.
