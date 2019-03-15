Memphis man wanted for child sex crimes arrested in Chattanooga

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - A Memphis man was arrested on a long list of sex crimes in Chattanooga on Thursday, according to NBC affiliate WRCB.
Lawann Scott was arrested on Dayton Boulevard in Chattanooga by a group of law enforcement that included Chattanooga Police Department, United States Marshals, and Hamilton County Sheriff's Office Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team.
Scott is charged with 10 counts of soliciting sexual exploitation of a minor, 7 counts of aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor, especially aggravated sexual explanation of a minor, statutory rape by authority figure, aggravated statutory rape, and continuous sexual abuse of a child.
Scott is being held at Hamilton County Jail, awaiting extradition to Memphis.
