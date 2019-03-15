Organizations offer support after death of John Kilzer

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - The cause of death has been released for Reverend John Kilzer, the former Memphis Tigers basketball player, singer-songwriter and pastor who died suddenly earlier this week.
The Tennessee Suicide Prevention Network says Reverend Kilzer died from an apparent suicide.
St. John's United Methodist Church in Memphis announced Tuesday that Kilzer died suddenly while in Minnesota.
The Jackson, Tennessee native helped countless people in recovery at St. John's through a weekly service called The Way. That service will be held Friday night at St John's from 6-9 p.m.
Counselors will be on hand to provide support to those who need it.
If you or someone you love needs to talk, call the Memphis Crisis Center at 901-274-7477 or the Statewide Crisis Telephone Line at 855-274-7471.
Kilzer has been sober since 2000, but friends said he'd recently been battling his addiction demons.
Kilzer was 62.
