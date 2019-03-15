3 shot in separate incidents overnight

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Memphis police are investigating three shootings overnight.
The first shooting happened in the area of Plough Boulevard and Winchester Road in the airport area.
Police said one person reported being shot.
Another shooting happened around 1 a.m. on Cottonwood Road, near South Perkins Road.
Police said a man got into an argument with the suspect, who fled the scene.
The man was rushed to the hospital with a gunshot wound.. He is in non-critical condition.
Another shooting victim was found at a gas station at Chelsea Avenue and Hollywood Street.
A victim was taken to the hospital from there. He is in critical condition.
There’s no word on any potential suspects from these shooting scenes.
