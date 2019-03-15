Sunshine returns today, feeling cooler

After several days with rain, we are finally starting a dry weather pattern. There will be a mix of sun and clouds this morning, but we will have full sunshine by late afternoon. Temperatures will be about 20 degrees cooler than yesterday with highs in the lower 50s this afternoon. You will also notice how much cooler it feels tonight. Lows will drop to the mid 30s under a clear sky.
TODAY: Partly Cloudy. Winds: NW 10-15 mph. High: 53.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Winds: N 5-10 mph. Low: 36.
WEEKEND: Saturday will also be cool with highs in the mid 50s and lows in the upper 30s. It will be slightly warmer on Sunday with highs around 60 degrees. We will have full sunshine and no rain this weekend.
NEXT WEEK: The start of next week will also be dry, but a few showers will be possible on Wednesday afternoon and evening. High temperatures will be around 60 degrees and lows will be in the lower 40s all week.
Brittney Bryant
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Brittney Bryant
Twitter: @WX_BrittneyB