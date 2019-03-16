Dry Pattern Across The Mid-South

NEXT WEEK OUTLOOK: Monday mostly sunny skies with afternoon highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s, along with lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Tuesday more sunshine with afternoon highs near 60 degrees and overnight lows in the middle 40s. Wednesday increasing clouds with a slight chance of a shower and highs in the lower 60s with overnight lows in the lower 40s. Thursday partly cloudy skies with afternoon highs in the lower 60s and overnight lows in the middle 40s. Friday we will see another partly cloudy day with afternoon highs in the upper 60s.