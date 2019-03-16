Dry and sunny weekend in store

NEXT WEEK OUTLOOK: Monday we are looking at mostly sunny skies with afternoon highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s, along with lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Tuesday we will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs near 60 degrees and overnight lows in the middle 40s. Wednesday we will see mostly to partly cloudy skies with a slight chance for a shower and highs in the lower 60s with overnight lows in the lower 40s. Thursday we are looking at partly cloudy skies with afternoon highs in the lower 60s and overnight lows in the middle 40s. Friday we will see another partly cloudy day with afternoon highs in the upper 60s.