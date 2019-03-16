Dry and sunny weekend in store

High pressure is setting up across the Mid-South, that will bring us a dry and sunny weekend across the region.
Dry air has moved in across the south as high pressure firmly takes a grip over the region. This will allow for mostly sunny conditions today with afternoon highs only in the upper 50s with north winds around 5 to 10 mph. Tonight winds will calm, and skies stay clear. We will see lows dip into the middle to upper 30s. Sunday is looking much the same as today, with afternoon highs in the lower 60s under sunny skies and southwest winds becoming northwest during the day around 5 to 10 mph. Lows Sunday night will fall into the lower 40s with mainly clear skies.
TODAY: Mostly sunny. Winds: North at 5 to 10 mph. High: 58.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Winds: Calm. Low: 37.
NEXT WEEK OUTLOOK: Monday we are looking at mostly sunny skies with afternoon highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s, along with lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Tuesday we will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs near 60 degrees and overnight lows in the middle 40s. Wednesday we will see mostly to partly cloudy skies with a slight chance for a shower and highs in the lower 60s with overnight lows in the lower 40s. Thursday we are looking at partly cloudy skies with afternoon highs in the lower 60s and overnight lows in the middle 40s. Friday we will see another partly cloudy day with afternoon highs in the upper 60s.
