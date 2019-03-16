2 injured in McDonald’s shooting; police searching for suspect

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Two people were injured in a shooting at a McDonald’s on Friday night, Memphis police confirm.
The shooting happened in the 2600 block of Frayser Boulevard near the intersection of Range Line Road.
Both victims were hospitalized, one in critical condition and the other non-critical.
Police said the suspect is a black male between 19-20 years old and was last seen wearing a multicolored sweatshirt with black sleeves.
