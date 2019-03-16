300-lb Florida woman gets life in prison after sitting on girl, resulting in her death

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL (WEAR/CNN) - A Florida woman is going to jail for killing her 9-year-old adopted cousin by sitting on her.
A judge found Veronica Posey guilty of first-degree murder Friday and sentenced her to life in prison.
Her lawyer says this may not be the end of the case.
"Obviously, we are very upset. We respect the jury's verdict, but we're not very happy with the verdict and we are going to get a copy of the transcript and look to see if there are any avenues of appeal," said Michael Griffith, Posey’s attorney.
Dericka Lindsay was living with adoptive parents Grace and James Smith at the time of her death.
They had called Posey, who weighs about 300 pounds, to help discipline the child.
Posey sat on her for several minutes, prosecutors said.
Lindsay stopped breathing and died from the incident in October 2017
Smith previously pleaded no contest to his involvement in the crime and was sentenced to ten years in prison.
Grace smith's trial is currently on hold because she is in the hospital.
