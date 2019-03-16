Memphis 901 FC players receive international call ups

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Four Memphis 901 FC Soccer players earn international call ups.
Defender Triston Hodge, midfielder Leston Paul and forward Duane Muckette were all called up to play for their homeland Trinidad & Tobago.
Midfielder Adam Najem was called-up to the Afghanistan National Team as they prepare for a four-team mini-tournament in Malaysia.
Najem is the only player expected to miss time for Memphis with his national team March 20th and 23rd.
All players will be on hand for Saturday’s home match vs Loudon United at AutoZone Park at 7 p.m.
