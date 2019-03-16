MPD finds car with bullet holes on I-40, victim later found at Arkansas hospital

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Memphis police are investigating after a car was found with several bullet holes, but no victim.
Officers responded to a shooting call around 1:30 a.m. at I-40 and Warford when they found the black dodge challenger.
The victim was later found at Baptist Hospital in Crittenden County Arkansas, and transported to Regional One in non-critical condition.
One lane of the interstate was closed as police investigated the shooting, but it has since been reopened.
No suspect information is available at this time.
