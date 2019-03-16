Whitehaven falters, Wooddale advances to first state final

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - The Whitehaven Tigers fall in the semi-finals of the TN Class-AAA- State Championship, while Wooddale prepares for it’s first finals appearance.
The Tigers lost 76-60 to Knoxville Bearden on Friday.
Bearden will face Memphis East for the state title Saturday at 3:30 p.m.
In the TN Class AA, Wooddale defeats Chattanooga Brainers 76-65, advancing the Cardinals to the finals for the first time in school history.
The Lawson Brothers, Chandler and Jonathan, combined for 26 points and 28 rebounds.
Wooddale will face Knoxville Fulton for the AA title Saturday at 1p.m.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.