Another 43 lots of medication used to treat high blood pressure, congestive heart failure recalled

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Legacy Pharmaceutical Packaging is voluntarily recalling 43 lots of medication used to treat high blood pressure and congestive heart failure. The news is the latest in a series of medication recalls announced by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) initiated due to the potential presence of cancer causing impurities.
In two different recalls announced Friday Mar. 15, the company said it’s falling in line with two other pharmaceutical companies, Camber Pharmaceuticals and Torrent Pharmaceuticals, which recalled medications after detecting trace amounts of N-Nitroso N-Methyl 4-amino butyric acid (NMBA). The tablets were made by Hetero Labs Limited.
NMBA is the second potential threat to result in a recall. The other potential threat, NDEA, led to several recalls of losartan, valsartan and irbesartan.
One recall impacts 3 repackaged lots of Losartan Tablets USP 50mg. The medication is packaged in 30ct bottles. It can be identified using the NDC number associated with Legacy’s products as follows:
- Losartan Potassium, USP, 50mg | NDC 68645-494-54
Click the link here to view the lot numbers associated with the recalled medication. Consumers with questions regarding this recall can contact Inmar at 1-877-538-8443, Monday – Friday, 9am – 5pm EST.
The other recall impacts 40 repackaged lots of Losartan Tablets USP 25mg, 50mg, and 100mg. The medication is packaged in 30ct bottles. It can be identified using the NDC number associated with Legacy’s products as follows:
- Losartan Potassium, USP, 25mg | NDC 68645-577-54
- Losartan Potassium, USP, 50mg | NDC 68645-578-54
- Losartan Potassium, USP, 100mg | NDC 68645-579-54
Click the link here to view the lot numbers associated with the recalled medication. Consumers with questions regarding this recall can contact Stericycle at 1-888-275-0506, Monday – Friday, 9am – 5pm CST.
The FDA advises anyone impacted by either recall to contact their healthcare provider immediately. Do not stop taking the medication until you have a new treatment plan prepared by a doctor or pharmacist, the FDA said.
