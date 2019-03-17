Family dog stolen from yard; owner offering reward

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - A Sherwood Forest man says his 12-week-old puppy was stolen right out of his yard.
According to a report, Memphis police responded to the theft around 6 p.m. Friday night.
Upon arrival, officers spoke with Austin Miller who is the dog’s owner. Miller said his neighbors saw a man in a white van pull up to the house while the puppy, named Lola, was in the yard.
Neighbors say the man told them that Lola belonged to him, then put her in his van and left.
Miller says surveillance video caught the man he believes did it.
He told WMC Action News 5 he’s offering a reward for whoever finds Lola.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.