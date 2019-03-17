Mainly dry weather pattern continues to start week

THE WEEK AHEAD: Mostly sunny skies will prevail for Monday with afternoon highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s and overnight lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Tuesday we are looking sunny with just a few clouds along with afternoon highs right around 60 degrees and overnight lows in the 40s. Wednesday we will see clouds build ahead of our next rain maker that will move in late Wednesday into early Thursday morning. Highs on Wednesday will warm into the lower 60s with overnight lows in the middle 40s. Thursday will start off cloudy but give way to partly cloudy skies as our rain maker moves out of the region. Highs on Thursday will warm into the lower 60s with overnight lows in the middle to lower 40s. Friday we will keep with partly cloudy skies and see afternoon highs back into the middle 60s with overnight lows in the 40s.