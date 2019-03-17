Mainly dry weather pattern continues to start week

High pressure will continue to provide a dry and sunny forecast to wrap up the weekend and start the new work and school week ahead.
Sunny skies have filled the Mid-South with temperatures climbing into the lower to middle 60s area wide. A weak cold front is pushing across the region, that will shift our winds tonight and bring slightly cooler temperatures for Monday. This evening and into tonight, winds will shift out of the northeast around 5. Light winds and mostly clear skies tonight will help us dip into the 30s and 40s overnight tonight. More dry days are in store to start the work and school week ahead.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Winds: Northeast at 5 mph. Low: 39.
TOMORROW: Mostly sunny. Winds: Northeast around 5 to 10 mph. High: 59.
THE WEEK AHEAD: Mostly sunny skies will prevail for Monday with afternoon highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s and overnight lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Tuesday we are looking sunny with just a few clouds along with afternoon highs right around 60 degrees and overnight lows in the 40s. Wednesday we will see clouds build ahead of our next rain maker that will move in late Wednesday into early Thursday morning. Highs on Wednesday will warm into the lower 60s with overnight lows in the middle 40s. Thursday will start off cloudy but give way to partly cloudy skies as our rain maker moves out of the region. Highs on Thursday will warm into the lower 60s with overnight lows in the middle to lower 40s. Friday we will keep with partly cloudy skies and see afternoon highs back into the middle 60s with overnight lows in the 40s.
WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Saturday we will keep with partly to mostly sunny skies with afternoon highs warming into the middle to lower 60s with lows in the 50s. Our next weather maker looks to move in on Sunday with some rain chances possible. Highs will warm into the middle to upper 60s by Sunday with a few showers lingering into the start of next week. Keep it with the WMC Action News 5 First Alert Weather Team for the latest.
