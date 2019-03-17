Manziel signs with new Alliance league, will join Memphis

Manziel was a first-round draft pick by Cleveland, but quickly fizzled out there. He was 2-6 as a starter with the Montreal Alouettes last season, completing 106 of 165 passes (64.2 percent) for 1,290 yards with five TDs and seven interceptions. He also ran for 215 yards on 29 carries as Montreal (5-13) missed the CFL playoffs.