St. Mary Baptist Church holds first service since fire

HUGHES, AR (WMC) - St. Mary Baptist Church hosted its first service since the building burned to the ground Tuesday morning.
The congregation flocked to the Hughes Community Center Sunday morning.
"It was a little uncomfortable. I'm used to my PA system and my music," said Pastor Dedric Patterson, St. Mary Baptist Church.
However, Pastor Patterson had this to say about feeling comfortable during his sermon.
“I know when you’re uncomfortable it can make you better,” said Patterson.
About two dozen congregants went to the service at the community center.
They learned about the last minute plan through social media and word of mouth.
"We're just here to serve the Lord. We're all hurt, but we just have to keep moving forward," said Linda Clemons, congregant.
After service, the group visited St. Mary which is mostly rubble.
However, two pillars still stand and they're not lost on Pastor Patterson.
“The fire department was trying to knock them down, but for some reason they wouldn’t fall. That was a sign for us to just stand strong,” said Patterson.
The future is unclear for St. Mary Baptist Church.
One thing is for certain moving forward.
“We’re not going to miss service,” said Patterson.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.