Sunny and dry to the end weekend

High pressure is still over the Mid-South giving us a dry pattern to end the weekend and star the work and school week.
After a sunny and cool start to the weekend, we are looking at more sunshine to fill the skies today. Afternoon highs will warm into the lower to middle 60s thanks to west winds around 5 to 10 mph, and of course that sunshine. Tonight, we will see skies stay mainly clear with lows dropping into the upper 30s to lower 40s with northeast wind around 5 mph. The wind shift is thanks to a weak cold front that will pass across the region.
TODAY: Mostly sunny. Winds: West at 5 to 10 mph. High: 62.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Winds: Northeast at 5 mph. Low: 39.
THE WEEK AHEAD: Mostly sunny skies will prevail for Monday with afternoon highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s and overnight lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Tuesday we are looking sunny with just a few clouds along with afternoon highs right around 60 degrees and overnight lows in the 40s. Wednesday we will see clouds build ahead of our next rain maker that will move in late Wednesday into early Thursday morning. Highs on Wednesday will warm into the lower 60s with overnight lows in the middle 40s. Thursday will start off cloudy but give way to partly cloudy skies as our rain maker moves out of the region. Highs on Thursday will warm into the lower 60s with overnight lows in the middle to lower 40s. Friday we will keep with partly cloudy skies and see afternoon highs back into the middle 60s with overnight lows in the 40s. Saturday we will keep with partly to mostly sunny skies with afternoon highs warming into the middle to lower 60s.
Nick Gunter
Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
Facebook: NickGunterWX
Twitter: @NickGunterWX
