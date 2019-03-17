14-year-old shooting victim taken off life support

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - A 14-year-old boy who police say was shot by his 11-year-old friend earlier this week, has been taken off life support.
David Vongphachanh and his father, 34-year-old Philip Vongphachanh, were both listed in critical condition after a shooting on Ardmore Street at 11 p.m. Wednesday.
David's grandmother told us he and the 11-year-old boy were friends.
She believes the boy shot her grandson and her son, then took an Xbox, cell phone and some money from the house.
The family tells us the father is doing better, but still has a long road of surgeries ahead of him.
A friend of the family has created a fundraiser on Facebook to help pay medical expenses.
