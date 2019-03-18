Breakdown: Why snow is still possible

Let’s talk temperatures, the earliest last freeze we have ever had in Memphis was on February 12, 1878. There is no worries there, especially because we felt some of the coldest air of the season on March 4th when our high reached 31 and the low dropped to 20 degrees. Temperatures have fluctuated quite a bit this season from warm to cold, cold to warm and in between. On average the last freeze is generally around March 19th but don’t get your hopes down just yet. The latest freeze we ever had was on April 25, 1910. Based solely off temperatures and climatology, we still have time plus we don’t have to be right at freezing to get snow but this gives you a good idea of the time frame of how long cold air can last across the Mid-South.