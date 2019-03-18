Dry and sunny pattern in place for now

Staying dry to start the work and school week, but rain chances make their return as we move into midweek.
Clear skies will prevail tonight giving way to a chilly night ahead. Lows will dip into the 30s and 40s region wide with northeast winds around 5 mph. Those northerly winds will prevail for Monday giving us a slightly cooler day tomorrow compared to how we wrapped up the weekend.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Winds: Northeast at 5 mph. Low: 39.
TOMORROW: Mostly sunny. Winds: Northeast around 5 to 10 mph. High: 59.
THE WEEK AHEAD: Mostly sunny skies will prevail for Monday with afternoon highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s and overnight lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Tuesday we are looking sunny with just a few clouds along with afternoon highs right around 60 degrees and overnight lows in the 40s. Wednesday we will see clouds build ahead of our next rain maker that will move in late Wednesday into early Thursday morning. Highs on Wednesday will warm into the lower 60s with overnight lows in the middle 40s. Thursday will start off cloudy but give way to partly cloudy skies as our rain maker moves out of the region. Highs on Thursday will warm into the lower 60s with overnight lows in the middle to lower 40s. Friday we will keep with partly cloudy skies and see afternoon highs back into the middle 60s with overnight lows in the 40s.
WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Saturday we will keep with partly to mostly sunny skies with afternoon highs warming into the middle to lower 60s with lows in the 50s. Our next weather maker looks to move in on Sunday with some rain chances possible. Highs will warm into the middle to upper 60s by Sunday with a few showers lingering into the start of next week. Keep it with the WMC Action News 5 First Alert Weather Team for the latest.
Nick Gunter
Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
Facebook: NickGunterWX
Twitter: @NickGunterWX
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.