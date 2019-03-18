Dyersburg police pleading for information in two missing persons cases

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Dyersburg Police Department is pleading for information in two missing persons cases.
Jimmy C. Bingham, 45, was last heard from by family Father’s Day weekend in 2018, and 24-year-old Shelby Hubbard has been missing since February.
Bingham is described as 5-foot-8 with brown hair, brown eyes, and weighs 160 pounds.
He was last seen wearing a shirt, blue jeans, black and white Nike tennis shoes and a black and white ball cap.
Hubbard left her purse and keys at home when she went missing.
Police believe Hubbard left the home on her own free will, but details surrounding her disappearance are still unknown. Shelby Hubbard is described as 5′4, 140 pounds with brown eyes and black braided hair.
She was last seen wearing black pants and a black shirt.
If you have any information on either of their whereabouts contact Dyersburg Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division at 731.288.7679 or Dyer County Crime Stoppers at 731.285-TIPS.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.