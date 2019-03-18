2012 Heisman winner Johnny Manziel joins Memphis Express

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Heisman-winning former Texas A&M quarterback Johnny Manziel has been signed by the Alliance of American Football and will join the Memphis Express.
If all goes according to plan, one of the most exciting players in college football history will soon suit up as a professional for the Memphis Express.
Johnny Manziel reported for duty with the Memphis Express on Monday afternoon at the Liberty Bowl.
A picture taken by the team shows him doing some passing and light field work. He also underwent a physical and had a meeting with Express Head Coach Mike Singletary.
The quarterback, who earned the nickname "Johnny Football” for his record-setting passing and running performances at Texas A&M, earned the 2012 Heisman Trophy as college footfall’s best player.
But his talent was tainted by several arrests, including disorderly conduct and a domestic violence charge, plus a lax work ethic, got him bounced from the NFL, even though he was the Top Draft Pick of the Cleveland Browns.
Manziel later signed with the Canadian Football League but was banned from the CFL for violating his agreement with the League.
Still, Manziel is just 26 years old.
A stop in Memphis with the Alliance of American Football could be his last chance prove he is mature enough to handle pro football on and off the field.
The Express’ next game is at home Saturday night against the Birmingham Iron. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.
