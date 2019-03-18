Man wanted in connection to string of robberies in East Memphis

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is searching for a man they say is responsible for a string of robberies in East Memphis
On March 12th, police say the man walked into a home depot on Poplar and distracted the clerk while a second male suspect stole the cash register.
Officers believe this man also went to the Home Depot on Truse Parkway with a woman. She reportedly distracted the clerk while he stole the cash register.
They were seen driving off in an older model silver mini-van.
Police also believe the man is responsible for thefts at the Family Dollar on Trezevant.
If you recognize this man or woman- call crime stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
