Memphis 901 FC player scores first ever goal in honor of his slain friend

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - The Memphis 901 FC soccer team scored its first goal in team history on Saturday, all thanks to Forward Elliot Collier.
It’s been difficult for Collier to focus on soccer lately.
He grew up in New Zealand and has family members who attend Christchurch, the mosque attacked by a gunman Friday.
Thankfully none of Collier's family were at the church during the attack.
However, a friend and former New Zealand Futbol teammate of Collier's, 33-year-old Atta Elayyan was shot and killed.
"One of the kindest more caring guys. Actually was like the first guy that welcomed me to the team," said Collier.
Initially, Elayyan survived the attack.
Hours before 901FC's game on Saturday, Collier learned Elayyan died in the hospital.
"Which was really sad, rough. But it just made me want to play more for him and for New Zealand," said Collier.
Going into the game, Collier says he felt destined to do one thing.
"I knew I was going to score. I knew it was just how it had to be," said Collier.
In the 78th minute, Collier scored the franchise's first goal.
While the fans went crazy, Collier kissed the armband he wore in honor of Elayyan and the other victims.
"A tribute to him and to New Zealand and to all those families suffering right now," said Collier.
Collier said he was thinking of his friend when he scored.
Elayyan leaves behind a wife and 2-year-old daughter.
If you would like to help his family, click here to donate.
