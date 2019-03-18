Memphis Sports Hall of Fame seeking nominations for inaugural class

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - The Memphis Sports Hall of Fame is seeking nomination for its inaugural class.
The Memphis Sports Council plans to have to the first event in conjunction with the city’s bicentennial celebration.
Their mission is honor athlete’s coaches, and contributors from the Bluff City.
“We want to recognize the impact that sports has had on Memphis, and what Memphis has contributed to teams and sports all around the world,” Kevin Kane, president and CEO of Memphis Tourism said. “This is a chance for us to honor the great athletes and coaches in Memphis history, but also the people who made contributions to sports in our city and county to ensure we have a vibrant sports community.”
Nominees will be divided into the categories of athlete, contributor, or coach. They will we then be chosen by an advisory committee from the athletic community in Memphis.
To nominate a person you think is deserving of the award click here, or pick up a copy from the offices of Memphis Tourism at 47 Union Ave by April 5.
The inaugural class will be announced May 21 and displayed at AutoZone Park.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.