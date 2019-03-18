Mid-South teams ready as March Madness starts Tuesday

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Many sports fans call it the most wonderful time of the year.
March Madness tips off on Tuesday, and plenty of local fans are finalizing their brackets.
The Memphis Tigers are headed back to the post season for the first time in four years, receiving a 3-seed in the NIT tournament.
They'll play at FedexForum on Tuesday night against San Diego.
Staying in Tennessee, the Vols are headed to the Big Dance. UT is a 2-seed in the South Region.
Ole Miss is also headed to the NCAA tourney for the first time since 2015. The Rebels are the 8-seed in the South Region.
The Mississippi State Bulldogs are a 5-seed in the East Region.
In Arkansas, the Razorbacks join Memphis in the NIT. The Razorbacks are a 5-seed and will travel to face Providence on Tuesday in Rhode Island.
You’ll be able to catch all the highlights on WMC Action News 5.
