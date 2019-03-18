More sunshine, feeling a little cooler

Although it’s chilly this morning with temperatures in the 30s, temperatures will climb to the upper 50s and lower 60s this afternoon. There will be a brief period with cloud cover this morning, but sunshine will return in a few hours. Lows will be in the 30s again tonight under a clear sky.
TODAY: Mostly sunny. Winds: NE 5-10 mph. High: 59.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Winds: E 5 mph. Low: 37.
REST OF THE WEEK: We will have another pleasant day on Tuesday with highs in the lower 60s and dry conditions. Clouds will build back in on Wednesday and there will be a chance for showers in the evening. Light drizzle may linger through the Thursday morning commute. However, we will clear out later in the day and remain dry through the weekend. Highs will be in the lower to mid 60s with lows in the 40s to end the week.
WEEKEND: It will be even warmer over the weekend with highs in the upper 60s. Saturday looks dry and sunny, but more clouds and a few showers will move in on Sunday.
