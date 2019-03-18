Musician John Kilzer to be laid to rest Monday

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Memphis Musician John Kilzer will be laid to rest on Monday.
Kilzer, 62, will be memorialized at Saint John’s United Methodist Church on Peabody Avenue at 11 a.m.
He died from an apparent suicide in Minnesota last week.
Kilzer was best known for playing Memphis Tigers basketball, being a singer-songwriter with his biggest pop hit with “Red Blue Jeans.” and pastor at Saint John’s United Methodist Church.
Congressman Steve Cohen took to the House floor to deliver remarks on the life and legacy of John Kilzer Wednesday morning.
“John’s life was Memphis and John’s life was grit and grind,” said Cohen.
Dr. Scott Morris, the CEO of Church Health and a friend of Kilzer’s for more than 20 years said he was compassionate and had a special way of loving people.
“Most importantly, John just cared about life. He cared about people - he had this amazing ability to take people who are truly in the depths of despair and bring them up and give them hope,” said Morris.
WMC Action News 5 will stream Kilzer’s funeral on our website and Facebook beginning at 11:00 a.m.
