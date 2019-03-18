‘Natural hair’ bill advances in committees, removes license requirement to braid natural hair

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - A bill that would remove the license requirement to braid natural hair is has moved forward to the next committee.
After much discussion, expert questioning and witness testimony, House Bill 320 will advance to heard by the Finance, Ways and Means committee.
The bill redefines "natural hair styling" to mean twisting, wrapping, weaving or natural hair braiding by hand or with mechanical devices.
Barbers against the bill say it has too many loopholes.
“Yes, I am in no ways supporting having a law passed that would allow people to come into this industry without absolutely no formal training,” said salon owner Valerie Hall-Bridgeforth.
Representative Antonio Parkinson was a witness during Monday’s hearing, and he asked that the bill be held in order to make it clearer.
Under current law, a barber or cosmetologist must complete 1,500 hours of practice to get a license in Tennessee.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.