North Memphis leaders say Memphis 3.0 plan ignores African-American community

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - After years of work, the long-term development plan for the city of Memphis known as Memphis 3.0 is almost finished, but a group of community members say the plan ignores certain parts of the Bluff City.
They say ‘building up, not out’ makes for a great slogan, but when you really pare down into the details Memphis 3.0 ignore entire communities.
Memphis 3.0 officials say 15,000 Memphians weighed in on how to make the Bluff City a better place to live and work including suggestions like safe, walkable neighborhoods, more housing options, better infrastructure, and improved transportation.
Leaders in the New Chicago neighborhood in North Memphis say it doesn’t include any significant investment in African-American community, and that many poor communities were “woefully unaware of the planning process” and their ideas weren’t included.
They will host a press conference Monday to share more of their concerns at 1 p.m. at the New Chicago Community Partnership Revitalization CDC building on Firestone Ave.
The Memphis 3.0 plan is expected to be presented to the Memphis City Council tomorrow.
