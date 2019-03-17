SELECTION SUNDAY: Mississippi State to San Jose and Ole Miss to Columbia for first round of NCAA Tournament

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - Mississippi State earned a 5 seed in the East Region and will face the 12 seed Liberty in Columbia, South Carolina for the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Tip-off is set for 6:27 p.m. CST.
This will mark MSU’s first NCAA Tournament appearance since the 2008-2009 season.
Ole Miss earned the 8 seed in the South Region and will face the 9 seed Oklahoma in San Jose, California for the first round of the tournament. Tip-off is set for 11:40 a.m. CST.
This is the Rebels’ first tournament appearance since 2015.
