Stubborn clouds slowly move out

Clouds have been slow to erode away in Memphis and areas of north MS while full sun is breaking out in northwest TN and other spots. Clouds will gradually break up in most areas by late afternoon but temperatures will vary depending on your location. Highs will range from the low to mid 50s in cloudy areas to near 60 in areas with sunshine. Winds will be northeast at 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear and chilly. Winds: E 5 mph. Low: 37.
TUESDAY: Sun with just a few clouds. Highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Lows will be in the 40s Tuesday night.
WEDNESDAY-THURSDAY: Clouds will build back in on Wednesday and there will be a chance for a few showers in the evening into the overnight. Highs will be in the upper 50s to low 60s both days. Lows will be in the 40s. Light drizzle may linger through the Thursday morning commute with more clouds on the Thursday.
FRIDAY: Clouds will mix with sunshine. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s with lows in the 40s to end the week.
WEEKEND: It will be even warmer over the weekend with highs in the upper 60s to near 70. Saturday looks partly cloudy and dry, but more clouds and a few showers will move in on Sunday.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @spencerstorm5
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -
