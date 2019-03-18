Tennessee is 2019′s 5th least innovative state

Tennessee is 2019′s 5th least innovative state
(Source: WalletHub)
By Dave Jenkins | March 18, 2019 at 1:00 PM CDT - Updated March 18 at 1:00 PM

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - To give credit to the states that have contributed the most to America’s innovative success, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 24 key metrics, including share of STEM professionals and R&D spending per capita.

Innovation in Tennessee (1=Most Innovative, 25=Avg.):

29th – Eighth-Grade Math & Science Performance

33rd – R&D Spending per Capita

34th – Venture-Capital Funding per Capita

40th – Share of STEM Professionals

43rd – Share of Science & Engineering Graduates Aged 25+

43rd – Share of Technology Companies

49th – Projected STEM-Job Demand by 2020

To read the full report and see where other Mid-South states ranked, click here: https://wallethub.com/edu/most-innovative-states/31890/

Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.