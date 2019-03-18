Tennessee is 2019′s 5th least innovative state

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - To give credit to the states that have contributed the most to America’s innovative success, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 24 key metrics, including share of STEM professionals and R&D spending per capita.
Innovation in Tennessee (1=Most Innovative, 25=Avg.):
29th – Eighth-Grade Math & Science Performance
33rd – R&D Spending per Capita
34th – Venture-Capital Funding per Capita
40th – Share of STEM Professionals
43rd – Share of Science & Engineering Graduates Aged 25+
43rd – Share of Technology Companies
49th – Projected STEM-Job Demand by 2020
To read the full report and see where other Mid-South states ranked, click here: https://wallethub.com/edu/most-innovative-states/31890/
