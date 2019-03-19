Breakdown: Why weather can determine the intensity of the pollen season

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -Weather plays a major role in the intensity and length of the allergy season. Specific weather conditions can increase the amount of pollen that is produced to yield high pollen levels or decrease pollen production to yield low pollen season.
If the winter is mild it can signify an allergy season that starts early because trees tend to start pollinating earlier.
Dry and breezy weather spreads pollen fast, and will produce a higher distribution of pollen…increasing allergy symptoms.
On the flip side a late freeze can delay tree pollination, producing lower pollen counts.
Rain can reduce the pollen count by washing pollen from the air, which can provide relief for allergy sufferers. Sometimes rain can cause the opposite effect:
Here is where the rain we have had can work against us as rain in late fall or winter can increase tree pollination amounts, causing higher pollen levels. Increased rain in the spring makes grass grow rapidly to produce more unwanted pollen.
Allergy forecast are determined by weather, which include winter weather conditions, frost and freeze dates, and rain conditions along with current pollen data which also helps determine an allergy forecast.
If you are allergic to pollen, it’s likely you know all about itchy watery eyes, runny nose, itchy throat, hives, fatigue, and irritability lets hope that the pattern for the spring is a lot drier.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.