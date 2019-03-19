Dirty magazines appear on shelves in convenience store, upsets citizens

BALD KNOB, AR (KAIT) - A convenience store in Bald Knob placed “dirty” magazines near the front counter in plain sight.
The magazines are being sold at Jiffy Jerry’s Quick Mart on Highway 367.
Bald Knob Mayor Barth Grayson told Little Rock television station KARK that the magazines shouldn’t be so accessible to kids.
"There were two levels, two stacks right by the counter, right by the fresh fruit, right under the donuts,” Grayson said. “I couldn't believe they had them out there in the open.”
Grayson said he told the clerk that these types of magazines must be displayed behind the counter, according to law.
Store owners did not have a comment on the issue and the display still stood earlier Monday.
