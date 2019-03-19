East High’s James Wiseman named Gatorade National Player of the Year

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - East High Senior James Wiseman has been named Gatorade Boys National High School Player of the Year.
The 7-foot-tall, 230-pound University of Memphis signee is now part of a pantheon of Elite Prep Athletes who’ve gone on to become Icons of their sport, like Peyton Manning in football and Derek Jeter in baseball.
Twenty-five past Gatorade National Player of Year Winners have turned into NBA First Round Draft Picks, five NBA Most Valuable Players, and 65 All-Star Appearances.
Of the many awards and accolades Wiseman has earned during his prep career, this one stands out above all the rest.
Wiseman was presented the award Tuesday in front of East High School to the cheers of the student body.
The Gatorade Player of the Year program recognizes the nation’s most elite high school athletes for their accomplishments on and off the field and is the most prestigious award in high school sports.
Wiseman transferred into East High from Nashville and led the Mustangs to a Tennessee state championship, and state runner-up finish.
“A lot of conditioning and weight lifting,” Wiseman said. “Just really getting a lot of shots up every day and really trying to manage my time from trying to do my homework, but it's really just trying to get on the court and perfect my craft so it's a lot of sacrifice.”
Memphis Grizzlies Top Rookie Jeran Jackson Jr. presented the award to Wiseman.
