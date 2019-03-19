Families want Natchez Trace Parkway bridge changed after numerous suicides

NASHVILLE, TN (WMC) - Tennessee lawmakers say part of a national park needs to be declared a public health hazard.
The state House has passed a resolution calling out a bridge on the Natchez Trace Parkway outside Nashville.
The bridge is 155 feet off the ground but has railings that are less than three feet tall.
Sadly, the span has become a common spot for suicides, with 32 people jumping from the bridge since 2000.
Trish Merelo is now fighting for change after her 17-year-old son took his own life there.
"It is an eerie feeling for me,” Merelo said. “As soon as I come around that bend on 96 and I see it, I'm filled with that feeling of ugh, it's the enemy for me."
There are signs on the bridge showing the phone number for a suicide hotline.
State lawmakers will be limited in what they can do since the bridge is federal property.
But if the state senate passes a resolution, it can be sent to Congress for review.
