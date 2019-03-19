FedEx robot debuts at city council meeting

The FedEx SameDay Bot will be tested in several cities, including Memphis, this summer. (Source: FedEx)
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | March 19, 2019 at 2:30 PM CDT - Updated March 19 at 2:30 PM

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - The FedEx robot is making its debut at the Memphis city council meeting Tuesday.

FedEx unveiled the new autonomous delivery on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon in February.

The FedEx SameDay Bot is designed to travel on sidewalks and along roadsides.

It has pedestrian-friendly technology and multiple cameras, allowing the battery-powered robot to be aware of its surroundings.

The company plans to start using the bot later this year in Memphis and other select cities.

