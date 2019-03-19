FedEx robot debuts at city council meeting

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - The FedEx robot is making its debut at the Memphis city council meeting Tuesday.
FedEx unveiled the new autonomous delivery on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon in February.
The FedEx SameDay Bot is designed to travel on sidewalks and along roadsides.
It has pedestrian-friendly technology and multiple cameras, allowing the battery-powered robot to be aware of its surroundings.
The company plans to start using the bot later this year in Memphis and other select cities.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.