Hernando man accused of shooting longtime friend

HERNANDO, MS (WMC) - A former DeSoto County juvenile detention officer shot and killed his neighbor out of self-defense, according to investigators.
Monday afternoon, DeSoto County deputies responded to a home on Tulane Road in Hernando.
When deputies arrived they found that 69-year-old James Leon Newman had shot his neighbor 78-year-old Lucian “Butch” Angelo.
Investigators say things escalated after the two men started arguing.
We spoke to Angelo’s family off-camera, who said the two were longtime neighbors and friends. Angelo had recently helped Newman with yard work.
WMC Action News 5 also learned Newman is a former DeSoto County juvenile detention officer. He worked with the department from September 1999 until October 2011.
Investigators say the shooting happened on his property and was later determined to be in self-defense.
Angelo was taken to the hospital, where he later died.
Investigators say this case will be referred to the grand jury for review.
