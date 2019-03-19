Johnny Manziel makes first appearance as Express player

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Heisman-winning former Texas A&M quarterback Johnny Manziel made his first public appearance as a Memphis Express player Tuesday.
The team held a press conference featuring the coach and Manziel at 3 p.m.
Manziel was signed to the Alliance of American Football over the weekend after he was banned from the Canadian Football League for violating his agreement with the league.
He made his first appearance on the field Monday during Express practice.
The Express’ next game is at home Saturday night against the Birmingham Iron. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.
