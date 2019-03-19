Man charged with murder; seen pushing body in shopping cart, witness says

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - A man arrested for murder is expected to appear in Shelby County court Tuesday.
According to a police affidavit, a witness said Major Hayden, Jr. admitted to him that he thinks he killed someone.
That witness saw the victim, later identified as Donnie McCall, lying on the floor of an apartment on Greenlaw Avenue in Uptown.
The witness said Hayden asked him to help put the victim in a shopping cart, but the witness left without helping.
Another witness told police she saw Hayden pushing a shopping cart between 2:30 and 3 a.m.
Hayden is charged with first-degree murder.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.