Memphis 3.0 heads to city council amid debate

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Tuesday, the city’s long-term growth strategy known as Memphis 3.0 will be presented to the Memphis City Council.
The plan is more than 400 pages long, featuring ideas from more than 15,000 Memphians on how to improve the city.
The plan calls for focusing growth and investment in the city's core neighborhoods, like downtown, the Medical District, and the University area.
It includes ideas for more job opportunities, better schools, safer neighborhoods, more affordable housing, and better infrastructure.
Some community members said the Memphis 3.0 developers are ignoring their ideas.
Carnita Atwood, a New Chicago community leader, said while the plan offers economic opportunities for predominately white areas of town, it offers very little in predominately black neighborhoods.
She said it also doesn't ease concerns many have about gentrification.
The city's Chief Communications Officer Ursula Madden issued this statement on the concerns:
A final vote is expected on Memphis 3.0 next month.
