Memphis police searching for missing 14-year-old girl

Aliya Blevins (Source: Facebook)
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | March 19, 2019 at 8:33 AM CDT - Updated March 19 at 8:33 AM

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is searching for a missing teen who was last seen when she was dropped off at the Cherokee Library.

Police say 14-year-old Aliya Blevins was last seen in the 3300 block of Sharpe Avenue on March 14th.

Aliya Blevins (Source: Halo Investigations)
Aliya is described as 5-feet-7-inches tall, weighing 165 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black shirt, jeans, red Nike shoes, and was carrying a pink backpack.

If you see him, you're asked to call Memphis Police Department at 901-545-2677 or Missing Persons at 901-636-4479.

