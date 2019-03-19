Memphis police searching for missing 14-year-old girl

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is searching for a missing teen who was last seen when she was dropped off at the Cherokee Library.
Police say 14-year-old Aliya Blevins was last seen in the 3300 block of Sharpe Avenue on March 14th.
Aliya is described as 5-feet-7-inches tall, weighing 165 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
She was last seen wearing a black shirt, jeans, red Nike shoes, and was carrying a pink backpack.
If you see him, you're asked to call Memphis Police Department at 901-545-2677 or Missing Persons at 901-636-4479.
