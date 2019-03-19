Mild for now but spring showers are in the forecast

THIS WEEK: High pressure in the Ohio Valley will keep cool dry air in place overnight and through the day tomorrow. A southerly flow returns Tuesday night in advance of a weak cold front. That front will make for a mostly cloudy day Wednesday along with the chance of a few showers late in the day and evening. Current forecast models indicate a quarter to a third of an inch of rain will be possible for much of the Mid-South. High temperatures Wednesday will reach the lower 60s with overnight lows in the mid 40s. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with highs near 60 and lows in the lower 40s. Friday will be partly cloudy and warmer with high temperatures in the mid to upper 60s along with overnight lows in the mid 40s.