Mississippi State women earn #1 seed, host first two rounds

STARKVILLE, MS (WLBT) - Mississippi State women’s basketball earned a number one seed and the right to host the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament.
The SEC champions, the number one seed in the Portland region, open the tournament Friday night at 8:30 against 16-seed Southern. The winner faces either South Dakota or Clemson Sunday at Humphrey Coliseum for a berth in the Sweet 16.
Mississippi State is seeking it’s third straight Final Four appearance, having played in the National Championship game in each of the past two seasons.
