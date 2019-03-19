Olive Branch student becomes honorary police officer for his birthday

OLIVE BRANCH, TN (WMC) - An Olive Branch boy lived out his dream when some police officers surprised him on his 11th birthday.
Ryley Foster always wanted to be a police officer.
Some Olive Branch officers stopped by his Pleasant Hill Elementary School classroom and whisked him away to be an officer for a day.
They even let him use the police radio, and Riley even got his own uniform!
Mayor Scott Phillips then got down on one knee and swore in Ryley.
Ryley also experienced a roll call and went out on an assignment.
Then, officers sang happy birthday and gave him cake, cool presents, and even a certificate.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.