Olive Branch student becomes honorary police officer for his birthday
(Source: Olive Branch Police Dept. via Facebook)
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | March 18, 2019 at 9:41 PM CDT - Updated March 18 at 9:41 PM

OLIVE BRANCH, TN (WMC) - An Olive Branch boy lived out his dream when some police officers surprised him on his 11th birthday.

Ryley Foster always wanted to be a police officer.

Some Olive Branch officers stopped by his Pleasant Hill Elementary School classroom and whisked him away to be an officer for a day.

They even let him use the police radio, and Riley even got his own uniform!

Honorary Police Officer: Riley Foster

Ryley Foster attends Pleasant Hill Elementary School and has always wanted to be a police officer. Today, that dream came true for Officer Foster after being sworn in by Mayor Scott Phillips! Officer Foster is now our agency’s youngest officer. Happy 11th Birthday from Chief Don Gammage and your brothers and sisters here at the Olive Branch Police Department. Welcome to the family Officer Foster! 👮‍♂️🚔

Posted by Olive Branch Police Department on Monday, March 18, 2019

Mayor Scott Phillips then got down on one knee and swore in Ryley.

Ryley also experienced a roll call and went out on an assignment.

Then, officers sang happy birthday and gave him cake, cool presents, and even a certificate.

