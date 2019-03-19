Sunshine gives way to mid-week showers

Expect sun with just a few clouds this afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 50s to low 60s. Winds will be southeast at 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Not as cold. Winds: SE 5 mph. Low: 40.
WEDNESDAY: Expect increasing clouds with a chance for showers in the afternoon and early evening. Highs will be in the upper 50s to low 60s. Showers should end before midnight with some lingering clouds. Lows will be in the 40s.
THURSDAY: Becoming partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Highs in the low to mid 60s.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s with lows in the 40s to end the week.
WEEKEND: It will be even warmer over the weekend with highs in the upper 60s to near 70. Saturday looks partly cloudy and dry, but more clouds and a few showers will move in on Sunday. The best chance for showers arrives on Monday of next week.
